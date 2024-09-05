Leidos Holdings Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (10 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 10 analysts have evaluated Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 4 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $166.2, with a high estimate of $175.00 and a low estimate of $145.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 5.66% from the previous average price target of $157.30.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Leidos Holdings's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Raises Buy $175.00 $165.00 Mariana Perez B of A Securities Raises Buy $165.00 $160.00 David Strauss Barclays Raises Overweight $165.00 $160.00 Matthew Akers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $172.00 $168.00 Cai von Rumohr TD Cowen Raises Buy $166.00 $155.00 Jason Gursky Citigroup Raises Buy $169.00 $165.00 Seth Seifman JP Morgan Raises Overweight $175.00 $165.00 Ken Herbert RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $145.00 $140.00 Seth Seifman JP Morgan Raises Overweight $165.00 $135.00 Bert Subin Stifel Raises Buy $165.00 $160.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Leidos Holdings. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Leidos Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Discovering Leidos Holdings: A Closer Look

Leidos Holdings Inc is a technology, engineering, and science company that provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets, both domestically and internationally. Company customer includes the U.S. Department of Defense ("DoD"), the U.S. Intelligence Community, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security ("DHS"), the Federal Aviation Administration ("FAA"), the Department of Veterans Affairs ("VA"), and many other U.S. civilian, state and local government agencies, etc. The company is engaged in three reportable segments; Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. Defense Solutions provides technologically latest services, solutions, and products to a broad customer base. It generates key revenue from Defense Solutions.

Understanding the Numbers: Leidos Holdings's Finances

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Leidos Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.66% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Leidos Holdings's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 7.79%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Leidos Holdings's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.39% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Leidos Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.5%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Leidos Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.16. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

