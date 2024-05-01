Leidos Holdings Secures $206 Mln NGA Mission Software Modernization Contract

(RTTNews) - Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS), Wednesday announced that it has received a contract by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency or NGA's Exploitation Services Program to revamp and maintain efficiency and operability of geospatial processing.

The contract, referred as Maru, is capped at $206 million, if all the tasks are executed within a five-year period, the company stated.

The technology solutions provider would offer services such as, mission software development, sustainment and technology insertion, testing and user-acceptance, and enterprise deployment of analytical capabilities for geospatial processing.

Currently, Leidos's stock is moving down 1.04 percent, to $138.76 on the New York Stock Exchange.

