News & Insights

Technology
LDOS

Leidos Holdings Secures $206 Mln NGA Mission Software Modernization Contract

May 01, 2024 — 10:29 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS), Wednesday announced that it has received a contract by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency or NGA's Exploitation Services Program to revamp and maintain efficiency and operability of geospatial processing.

The contract, referred as Maru, is capped at $206 million, if all the tasks are executed within a five-year period, the company stated.

The technology solutions provider would offer services such as, mission software development, sustainment and technology insertion, testing and user-acceptance, and enterprise deployment of analytical capabilities for geospatial processing.

Currently, Leidos's stock is moving down 1.04 percent, to $138.76 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LDOS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.