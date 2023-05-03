Leidos Holdings Says Thomas Bell Starts As CEO

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS), an engineering firm, said on Wednesday that Thomas Bell has begun his tenure as Chief Executive Officer of the company.

The company had announced Bell's selection on February 27, to succeed retiring Roger Krone.

Prior to joining Leidos, Bell was senior Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing for Defense, Space & Security at The Boeing Company.

Before joining Boeing in 2015, he was President of Rolls-Royce Defense Aerospace, having joined as President, Customer Business, North America in mid-2012.

