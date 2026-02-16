Leidos Holdings to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Leidos Holdings, Inc. LDOS is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 17, 2026, before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 16.86% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors Likely to Influence LDOS’ Q4 Results

In May 2025, the company completed the acquisition of Savanna Industries, Inc. (Kudu Dynamics). Kudu Dynamics provides Artificial Intelligence-enabled cyber capabilities for defense, intelligence and homeland security customers. This acquisition is expected to continue to strengthen the company’s National Security and Digital segment by enhancing its cybersecurity expertise, expanding its presence in government markets and improving its ability to offer advanced AI-based cyber defense solutions.



Higher sales volumes, backed by increasing demand for the managed health services business and net write-ups on certain programs, are likely to have boosted the Health & Civil segment’s top-line performance.



Robust program wins and prior-year write-downs on certain programs within U.K. operations are likely to have boosted the Commercial & International unit’s top-line performance.



Higher sales volume, fueled by heightened geopolitical tensions worldwide, is likely to have boosted the Defense Systems’ top line.

Leidos Holdings, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Leidos Holdings, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Leidos Holdings, Inc. Quote

Q4 Expectations for LDOS

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $4.25 billion, indicating a decrease of 2.6% from the year-ago level.



The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.57 per share, indicating an increase of 8.4% from the figure recorded a year ago.



The consensus estimate for Leidos Holdings’ total backlog indicates growth of 17% year over year to $50.97 billion.



The consensus estimate for Leidos Holdings’ National Security and Digital segment’s backlog indicates growth of 20.3% year over year to $26.44 billion.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for LDOS

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for LDOS this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here, as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: LDOS has an Earnings ESP of +0.20%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Leidos carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Below, we have mentioned other players from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in the upcoming releases.



Analog Devices ADI is scheduled to report its fiscal first-quarter 2026 results on Feb. 18, 2026. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.57% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $3.12 billion, which indicates a 28.7% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for earnings stands at $2.30 per share.



Adobe ADBE is expected to report its fiscal first-quarter 2026 results on March 12, 2026, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.04% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $6.28 billion, which implies a 9.9% increase from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for earnings stands at $5.88 per share.



Science Applications International SAIC is slated to report its fiscal fourth-quarter 2026 results on March 16, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +4.47% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



SAIC delivered an average earnings surprise of 26.05% in the last four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings stands at $1.79 per share.

