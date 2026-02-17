Leidos Holdings Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y

Leidos Holdings, Inc.’s LDOS fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $2.76 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.57 by 7.4%. The bottom line also improved 16.5% from $2.37 registered in the prior-year quarter.



LDOS reported GAAP earnings of $2.53 per share, implying an improvement from the prior-year quarter’s level of $2.12.



The year-over-year upside in the bottom line can be attributed to higher operating income than the prior-year level.



LDOS’ 2025 adjusted earnings of $11.99 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.76. The bottom line also increased 17.4% from $10.21 registered in the prior-year quarter.

LDOS’ Total Revenues

Total revenues of $4.21 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.25 billion by 1.1%. The top line also decreased 3.6% year over year, primarily due to the six-week government shutdown in the fourth quarter of 2025.



For 2025, the company reported revenues worth $17.17 billion, reflecting a solid improvement from $16.66 billion registered in 2024. The full-year top line missed the consensus estimate of $17.22 billion.

Leidos Holdings, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Leidos Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Leidos Holdings, Inc. Quote

LDOS’ Backlog

The company recorded a total backlog of $49.03 billion, up from $48.39 billion at the end of 2024. Of this amount, $9.69 billion was funded.

Operational Statistics of LDOS

The cost of revenues decreased 5.6% year over year to $3.65 billion.



LDOS reported an adjusted operating income of $473 million compared with $421 million in the year-ago quarter.



Interest expenses totaled $48 million, which increased from the year-ago figure of $47 million.

Leidos’ Segmental Performance

National Security and Digital: Net revenues in this segment decreased 2.5% year over year to $1.85 billion.



Adjusted operating income improved to $196 million from the year-ago level of $175 million. Adjusted operating margin was 10.6%, which increased from the prior-year figure.



Health & Civil: The segment recorded revenues of $1.21 billion, down 9.3% year over year.



Adjusted operating income totaled $264 million compared with $279 million in the year-ago quarter. The adjusted operating margin was 21.9%, which increased year over year.



Commercial & International: Revenues in this segment amounted to $610 million, up 1% year over year.



This segment recorded an adjusted operating income of $51 million compared with $40 million in the year-ago quarter. The adjusted operating margin was 8.4%, up year over year.



Defense Systems: Revenues in this segment amounted to $546 million, up 1.3% year over year.



This segment recorded an adjusted operating income of $44 million compared with $2 million in the year-ago period. The adjusted operating margin was 8.1%, up year over year.

LDOS’ Financials

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $1.11 billion as of Jan. 2, 2026, compared with $849 million as of Jan. 3, 2025.



As of Jan. 2, 2026, the long-term debt, net of the current portion, amounted to $4.63 billion compared with $4.05 billion as of Jan. 3, 2025.



Net cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.75 billion at the end of 2025 compared with $1.44 billion recorded a year ago.

LDOS’ 2026 Guidance

Leidos Holdings expects to generate adjusted earnings in the range of $12.05-$12.45 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $12.35 per share, which lies above the midpoint of the company’s guided range.



LDOS expects 2026 revenues to be in the band of $17.50-$17.90 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $17.87 billion, above the midpoint of the company’s guided range.



It still expects to generate cash flow from operating activities of approximately $1.75 billion.

LDOS’ Zacks Rank

Leidos Holdings currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Defense Releases

The Boeing Company BA incurred an adjusted loss of $1.91 per share in the fourth quarter of 2025, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 40 cents. However, the bottom line improved from the year-ago quarter’s reported loss of $5.90 per share.



Revenues amounted to $23.95 billion, which outpaced the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion by 8%. The top line also surged 57.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $15.24 billion.



RTX Corporation’s RTX fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.55 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46 by 5.9%. The bottom line also improved 0.6% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $1.54.



RTX’s fourth-quarter sales totaled $24.24 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $22.74 billion by 6.6%. The top line also surged a solid 12.1% from $21.62 billion recorded for the fourth quarter of 2024.



Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $7.23 per share, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7 by 3.3%. The bottom line also increased 13.1% from $6.39 registered in the prior-year quarter.



NOC’s total sales of $11.71 billion in the fourth quarter beat the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion by 0.8%. The top line also rose 9.6% from $10.69 billion reported in the year-ago quarter.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Boeing Company (BA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RTX Corporation (RTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.