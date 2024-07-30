News & Insights

Markets
LDOS

Leidos Holdings Q2 Profit Rises, Above Estimates; Lifts Annual Earnings Guidance - Update

July 30, 2024 — 06:17 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) has increased its full-year earnings outlook.

For the year, the company now expects adjusted income per share of $8.60 to $9, higher than the earlier guidance of $8.40 to $8.80 per share.

Leidos now projects annual revenue of $16.1 billion to $16.4 billion versus its previous outlook of $16 billion to $16.4 billion.

The Street forecasts earnings of $8.82, on revenue of $16.25 billion, for the year.

Q2 Results:

Leidos Holdings reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $322 million, or $2.37 per share. This compares with $207 million, or $1.50 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Leidos Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $358 million or $2.63 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.7% to $4.132 billion from $3.838 billion last year.

Leidos Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $322 Mln. vs. $207 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.37 vs. $1.50 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $4.132 Bln vs. $3.838 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LDOS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.