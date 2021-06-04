Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of US$0.34

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) will pay a dividend of US$0.34 on the 30th of June. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 1.3%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Leidos Holdings' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. However, prior to this announcement, Leidos Holdings' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 9.3% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 25% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Leidos Holdings' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

NYSE:LDOS Historic Dividend June 4th 2021

Looking back, Leidos Holdings' dividend hasn't been particularly consistent. This suggests that the dividend might not be the most reliable. The first annual payment during the last 9 years was US$1.92 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$1.36. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 3.8% per year. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

Leidos Holdings May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Earnings per share has been crawling upwards at 4.5% per year. If Leidos Holdings is struggling to find viable investments, it always has the option to increase its payout ratio to pay more to shareholders.

In Summary

In summary, we are pleased with the dividend remaining consistent, and we think there is a good chance of this continuing in the future. While the payout ratios are a good sign, we are less enthusiastic about the company's dividend record. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Leidos Holdings that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

