Leidos Holdings (LDOS) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Leidos Holdings, Inc. LDOS is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 15, before market open.



In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 12.50%. Leidos Holdings delivered an earnings surprise of 6.83%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Let’s discuss how things have shaped up ahead of the announcement.

Factors at Play

A smooth flow of contracts in the past few quarters is expected to have boosted organic revenue growth for Leidos in the fourth quarter. In particular, the continued ramp-up of new programs like NGen is expected to have bolstered the company’s quarterly top line.

Leidos Holdings, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Leidos Holdings, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Leidos Holdings, Inc. Quote

Also, inorganic growth from the recent acquisitions, like that of 1901 Group and Gibbs & Cox must have contributed to the company’s quarterly top-line performance.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Leidos’ fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $3.51 billion, which indicates a rise of 7.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Factors like strong program management, higher volumes on some fixed-price programs and better direct labor utilization are expected to have benefited Leidos’ margin during the fourth quarter. This in turn must have contributed favorably to the company’s earnings.

However, supply chain issues for computers and technology components might have had an adverse impact on Leidos’ overall bottom-line performance.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $1.60, which suggests a decline of 1.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Leidos Holdings this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is +0.94%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Leidos Holdings carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Recent Defense Releases

General Dynamics GD reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings from continuing operations of $3.39 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.37 by 0.6%.

General Dynamics’ long-term earnings growth is projected at 9.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GD’s 2022 earnings per share (EPS) indicates year-over-year growth of 5.3%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s RTX fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted EPS of $1.08 outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01 by 6.9%.

Raytheon Technologies’ long-term earnings growth is projected at 10.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RTX’s 2022 EPS indicates year-over-year growth of 12.2%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $7.24 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.23 by 0.1%.

Lockheed Martin’s long-term earnings growth is projected at 3.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LMT’s 2022 EPS indicates year-over-year growth of 17.5%



