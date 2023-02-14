Leidos Holdings (LDOS) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Leidos Holdings, Inc.’s LDOS fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.83 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.61 by 13.7%. The bottom line also improved 17% from the $1.56 per share registered a year ago.

The company reported GAAP earnings of $1.28 per share, which increased from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $1.23. For the full-year 2022, LDOS reported adjusted earnings of $6.60 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.37.

Total Revenues

Leidos Holdings generated total revenues of $3,697 million in the quarter under consideration, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,609 million by 2.4%. The top line also improved 5.9% year over year.

For the full-year 2022, total revenues came in at $14.39 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.31 billion by 0.6%. Total revenues also increased 4.8% year over year.

Leidos Holdings, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Leidos Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Leidos Holdings, Inc. Quote

Backlog

At the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, the company’s total backlog was $35.78 billion, up from $35.02 billion at the third-quarter 2022 end. Of this, $8.38 billion was funded.

Operational Statistics

The total cost of revenues in the quarter increased by 6.5% to $3,176 million. The operating income totaled $364 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s operating income of $332 million.

The operating income margin for the quarter was 9.8% compared with 9.5% in the prior-year quarter. Interest expenses were $51 million, up 10.9% year over year.

Segmental Performance

Defense Solutions: Net revenues in this segment improved 0.3% year over year to $2,068 million in the fourth quarter. The increase can be attributed to higher Navy NGEN-R SMIT and various force protection programs.

Moreover, the segment’s operating income increased to $364 million from the year-ago quarter’s $332 million, with the operating margin being 9.8%.

Health: The segment recorded revenues of $691 million in the fourth quarter, which increased 10% year over year. The increase in revenues was the result of increased volumes on the Defense Healthcare Management System Modernization program, the ramp-up of the Military and Defense Healthcare Management System Modernization and new work on SSA ITSSC2.

The operating income was $99 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s income of $112 million. The operating margin came in at 14.3%.

Civil: Revenues in this segment amounted to $938 million, up 17%. The upside was driven by the ramp-up of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration and Advanced Enterprise Global Information Technology Solutions contract. While the operating income increased from $80 million to $105 million, the operating margin was 11.2%.

Financials

Leidos Holdings’ cash and cash equivalents as of Dec 30, 2022 were $516 million compared with $727 million as of Dec 31, 2021.

The long-term debt, net of the current portion, amounted to $3,928 million as of Dec 30, 2022 compared with $4,593 million as of Dec 31, 2021.

Net cash provided by operating activities in 2022 was $857 million compared with $927 million a year ago.

2023 Guidance

Leidos Holdings initiated its 2023 view. The company expects to generate adjusted earnings in the range of $6.40-$6.80 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings, pegged at $6.80 per share, is higher than the midpoint of the guidance range.

LDOS expects revenues in the range of $14.7-$15.1 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 revenues, pegged at $15.04 billion, is higher than the midpoint of the guided range. The company expects its cash flow from operating activities to be at or more than $700 million.

Zacks Rank

Leidos Holdings currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Defense Releases

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.’s HII fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of $3.07 per share increased 2.7% from the $2.99 reported in the prior-year quarter. However, the bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.14 by 2.2%.

Total revenues came in at $2,812 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,691.6 million by 4.5%. The top line also improved 5% from $2,677 million in the year-ago quarter.

TransDigm Group Incorporated TDG reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings of $4.58 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.31 by 6.3%. The bottom line improved by a solid 52.7% from the prior-year reported figure of $3 per share.

Net sales amounted to $1,397 million in the fiscal first quarter, a 17% increase from $1,194 million in the prior-year quarter. The reported figure also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,364 million by 2.4%.

General Dynamics Corporation GD reported a fourth-quarter 2022 EPS of $3.58, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.53 per share by 1.4%. Quarterly earnings increased 5.6% from $3.39 per share in the year-ago quarter.

General Dynamics’ fourth-quarter revenues of $10,851 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10,674 million by 1.7%. Revenues also improved 5.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Is THIS the Ultimate New Clean Energy Source? (4 Ways to Profit)

The world is increasingly focused on eliminating fossil fuels and ramping up use of renewable, clean energy sources. Hydrogen fuel cells, powered by the most abundant substance in the universe, could provide an unlimited amount of ultra-clean energy for multiple industries.

Our urgent special report reveals 4 hydrogen stocks primed for big gains - plus our other top clean energy stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.