Leidos Holdings (LDOS) Q3 Earnings Beat, 2020 EPS View Raised

Leidos Holdings, Inc.’s LDOS third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $1.47 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.25 by 17.6%. Moreover, the bottom line grew 8.1% from $1.36 per share reported in the year-ago period.



Further, the company’s GAAP earnings of $1.13 per share improved from the year-ago quarter’s $1.11.

Total Revenues

Leidos Holdings generated total revenues of $3,342 million in the quarter under consideration, which exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,176 million by 5.2%. The top line also improved 7.9% year over year, backed by growth across all segments.

Backlog

The company’s backlog at the end of the quarter was $31.7 billion, of which $6.8 billion was funded.

Operational Statistics

Total cost of revenues in the quarter increased 13.2% to $3,242 million. Operating income totaled $258 million, up 3.6% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



Adjusted operating income margin for the quarter was 8% compared with 8.8% in the prior-year quarter.



Interest expenses were $44 million compared with $28 million in the prior-year quarter.

Segmental Performance

Defense Solutions: Net revenues in this segment improved 22% year over year to $1,951 million in the third quarter. This upside can be primarily attributed to revenues related to the acquisition of Dynetics, program wins and a net increase in program volumes.



Moreover, the segment’s operating income improved to $145 million from the year-ago quarter’s $107 million, while the operating margin expanded 70 basis points (bps) to 7.4%.



Health: The segment recorded revenues of $520 million in the third quarter, up 2.4% year over year. The improvement was primarily driven by a net increase in program volumes and program wins.



Operating income improved 19% to $75 million, while operating margin expanded 200 bps to 0.3%.



Civil: Revenues in this segment amounted to $771 million, up 5.2%. This uptick was primarily attributable to revenues related to the acquisition of the SD&A Businesses and program wins.



While operating income rose 25.6% to $54 million, operating margin expanded 110 bps to 10.3%.

Financials

Cash and cash equivalents as of Oct 2, 2020, were $512 million compared with $668 million as of Jan 3, 2020.



Long-term debt, net of current portion, amounted to $4,125 million as of Oct 2, 2020, compared with $2,925 million as of Jan 3, 2020.



Net cash provided by operating activities in the first nine months of 2020 was $1,386 million compared with $823 million provided in the first nine months of 2019.

2020 Guidance

Leidos Holdings revised its outlook for 2020. The company currently expects adjusted earnings in the $5.65-$5.85 per share range, up from $5.25-$5.55 anticipated earlier. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 earnings, pegged at $5.44 per share, is below the company’s projection.



Leidos Holdings currently expects revenues in the range of $12.3-$12.5 billion this year, from $12.2-$12.6 billion anticipated earlier. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 revenues, pegged at $12.41 billion, is above the midpoint of the company-guided range.

Zacks Rank

Leidos Holdings currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

