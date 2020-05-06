Leidos Holdings (LDOS) Q1 Earnings Miss, Revenues Rise Y/Y
Leidos Holdings, Inc.’s LDOS first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $1.19 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.24 by 4%. However, the bottom line grew 5.3% from $1.13 per share registered a year ago.
Moreover, the company’s GAAP earnings of 80 cents per share declined from the year-ago quarter’s $1.29.
Total Revenues
Leidos Holdings generated total revenues of $2,889 million in the quarter under consideration, which exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,884 million by 0.2%. The top line also improved 12.1% year over year, backed by growth across all segments.
Backlog
At the end of the reported quarter, the company’s total backlog was $28.3 billion compared with $24.1 billion at 2019-end. Of this total backlog, $6.2 billion was funded.
Operational Statistics
Total cost of revenues in the quarter increased 12.3% to $2,494 million. Operating income totaled $192 million, in line with the year-ago quarter’s figure.
Non-GAAP operating income margin for the quarter was 8.5% compared with 9.3% in the prior-year quarter, primarily attributable to higher indirect expenditures, including the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
Interest expenses summed $48 million compared with $38 million in the prior-year quarter.
Segmental Performance
Defense Solutions: Net revenues at this segment improved 14.4% to $1,705 million from the prior-year quarter’s $1,491 million. This upside can be primarily attributed to revenues related to the acquisition of Dynetics, program wins and a net increase in program volumes.
However, the segment’s operating income declined to $95 million from the year-ago quarter’s $104 million, with the operating margin contracting 140 basis points (bps) to 5.6%.
Health: The segment recorded revenues of $530 million in the first quarter, up 14.5% year over year. The improvement was primarily driven by a net increase in program volumes, program wins and the impact of the acquisition of IMX Medical Management Services, Inc. during the third quarter of fiscal 2019.
Operating income surged 62.2% to $73 million, while operating margin expanded 410 bps to 13.8%.
Civil: Revenues at this segment amounted to $654 million, up 5%. This uptick was primarily attributable to program wins and a net increase in program volumes.
While operating income rose 1.7% to $59 million, operating margin contracted 30 bps to 9%.
Financials
Cash and cash equivalents, as of Apr 3, 2020, were $445 million compared with $668 million, as of Jan 3, 2020.
Long-term debt, net of current portion, amounted to $2,444 million, as of Apr 3, 2020, compared with $2,925 million, as of Jan 3, 2020.
Net cash provided by operating activities in the first quarter of 2020 was $372 million compared with $288 million a year ago.
2020 Guidance
Leidos Holdings revised its outlook for 2020. The company currently expects adjusted earnings in the $5.00-$5.30 range, down from $5.30-$5.65 per share anticipated earlier. The Zacks Consensus Estimates for 2020 earnings, pegged at $5.49 per share, is below the company’s projected view.
Leidos Holdings currently expects revenues in the range of $12.5-$12.9 billion this year, down from $12.6-$13.0 billion anticipated earlier. The Zacks Consensus Estimates for 2020 revenues, pegged at $12.69 billion, is below the midpoint of the company-guided range.
The company’s cash flow from operating activities is anticipated to be at or above $1 billion.
Zacks Rank
Leidos Holdings carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.