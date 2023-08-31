Leidos Holdings (LDOS) Price Target Increased by 9.71% to 116.79

The average one-year price target for Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS) has been revised to 116.79 / share. This is an increase of 9.71% from the prior estimate of 106.45 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 101.00 to a high of 135.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.22% from the latest reported closing price of 97.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1194 funds or institutions reporting positions in Leidos Holdings. This is a decrease of 82 owner(s) or 6.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LDOS is 0.22%, an increase of 3.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.52% to 123,884K shares. The put/call ratio of LDOS is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 4,959K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,419K shares, representing an increase of 10.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LDOS by 5.16% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,388K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,099K shares, representing a decrease of 16.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LDOS by 21.07% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,266K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,242K shares, representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LDOS by 10.82% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 3,966K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,390K shares, representing a decrease of 10.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LDOS by 119.02% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,266K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,189K shares, representing an increase of 2.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LDOS by 10.85% over the last quarter.

Leidos Holdings Background Information

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 38,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $11.09 billion for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2020.

