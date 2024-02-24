Leidos Holdings (LDOS) Price Target Increased by 7.40% to 137.08

The average one-year price target for Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS) has been revised to 137.08 / share. This is an increase of 7.40% from the prior estimate of 127.64 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 121.20 to a high of 155.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.74% from the latest reported closing price of 126.06 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1262 funds or institutions reporting positions in Leidos Holdings. This is an increase of 68 owner(s) or 5.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LDOS is 0.23%, an increase of 2.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.73% to 120,501K shares. The put/call ratio of LDOS is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 4,924K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,884K shares, representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LDOS by 32.19% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,317K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,660K shares, representing a decrease of 7.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LDOS by 85.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,271K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,266K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LDOS by 8.23% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK EQUITY DIVIDEND FUND - BLACKROCK EQUITY DIVIDEND FUND Investor A holds 3,975K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,900K shares, representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LDOS by 21.81% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,301K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,266K shares, representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LDOS by 7.77% over the last quarter.

Leidos Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 38,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $11.09 billion for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2020.

