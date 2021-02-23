Leidos Holdings, Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) released a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $197 million, or $1.37 per share. This compares with $181 million, or $1.26 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Leidos Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $234 million or $1.63 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.2% to $3.25 billion from $2.95 billion last year.

Leidos Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $234 Mln. vs. $217 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.63 vs. $1.51 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.61 -Revenue (Q4): $3.25 Bln vs. $2.95 Bln last year.

