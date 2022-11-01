Leidos Holdings, Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $162 million, or $1.17 per share. This compares with $205 million, or $1.43 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Leidos Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $219 million or $1.59 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.7% to $3.61 billion from $3.48 billion last year.

Leidos Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $162 Mln. vs. $205 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.17 vs. $1.43 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.57 -Revenue (Q3): $3.61 Bln vs. $3.48 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.20 - $6.40 Full year revenue guidance: $14.2 - $14.4 Bln

