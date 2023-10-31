Leidos Holdings, Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS):

Earnings: -$399 million in Q3 vs. $162 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$2.91 in Q3 vs. $1.17 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Leidos Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $280 million or $2.03 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.67 per share Revenue: $3.92 billion in Q3 vs. $3.61 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.80 - $7.10 Full year revenue guidance: $15.1 - $15.3 Bln

