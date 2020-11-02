Leidos Holdings, Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $163 million, or $1.13 per share. This compares with $161 million, or $1.11 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Leidos Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $212 million or $1.47 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.1% to $3.24 billion from $2.84 billion last year.

Leidos Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $212 Mln. vs. $197 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.47 vs. $1.36 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.23 -Revenue (Q3): $3.24 Bln vs. $2.84 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.65 - $5.85 Full year revenue guidance: $12.3 - $12.5 Bln

