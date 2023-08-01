Leidos Holdings, Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $207 million, or $1.50 per share. This compares with $171 million, or $1.24 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Leidos Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $249 million or $1.80 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.7% to $3.838 billion from $3.597 billion last year.

Leidos Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $207 Mln. vs. $171 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.50 vs. $1.24 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.57 -Revenue (Q2): $3.838 Bln vs. $3.597 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.40 to $6.80 Full year revenue guidance: $14.9 to $15.2 Bln

