Leidos Holdings, Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) announced a profit for its second quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's profit totaled $153 million, or $1.06 per share. This compares with $136 million, or $0.93 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Leidos Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $223 million or $1.55 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.6% to $2.91 billion from $2.73 billion last year.

Leidos Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $223 Mln. vs. $170 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.55 vs. $1.16 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.09 -Revenue (Q2): $2.91 Bln vs. $2.73 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.25 - $5.55 Full year revenue guidance: $12.2 - $12.6 Bln

