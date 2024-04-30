Leidos Holdings, Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $284 million, or $2.07 per share. This compares with $162 million, or $1.17 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Leidos Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $314 million or $2.29 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.6% to $3.98 billion from $3.70 billion last year.

Leidos Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $284 Mln. vs. $162 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.07 vs. $1.17 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.98 Bln vs. $3.70 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.40 - $8.80

