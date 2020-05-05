Markets
Leidos Holdings, Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) announced earnings for first quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $115 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $189 million, or $1.29 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Leidos Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $171 million or $1.19 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.0% to $2.89 billion from $2.58 billion last year.

Leidos Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $171 Mln. vs. $166. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.19 vs. $1.13 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.19 -Revenue (Q1): $2.89 Bln vs. $2.58 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.00 - $5.30 Full year revenue guidance: $12.5 - $12.9 Bln

