Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.34 Dividend

It looks like Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 14th of December, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 31st of December.

Leidos Holdings's next dividend payment will be US$0.34 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.36 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Leidos Holdings has a trailing yield of approximately 1.3% on its current stock price of $103.95. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately Leidos Holdings's payout ratio is modest, at just 31% of profit. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 18% of its cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that Leidos Holdings's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:LDOS Historic Dividend December 9th 2020

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. This is why it's a relief to see Leidos Holdings earnings per share are up 8.3% per annum over the last five years. Management have been reinvested more than half of the company's earnings within the business, and the company has been able to grow earnings with this retained capital. We think this is generally an attractive combination, as dividends can grow through a combination of earnings growth and or a higher payout ratio over time.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Leidos Holdings's dividend payments per share have declined at 3.8% per year on average over the past nine years, which is uninspiring. Leidos Holdings is a rare case where dividends have been decreasing at the same time as earnings per share have been improving. It's unusual to see, and could point to unstable conditions in the core business, or more rarely an intensified focus on reinvesting profits.

Final Takeaway

Has Leidos Holdings got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share growth has been growing somewhat, and Leidos Holdings is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends. This is interesting for a few reasons, as it suggests management may be reinvesting heavily in the business, but it also provides room to increase the dividend in time. We would prefer to see earnings growing faster, but the best dividend stocks over the long term typically combine significant earnings per share growth with a low payout ratio, and Leidos Holdings is halfway there. Leidos Holdings looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Leidos Holdings is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Leidos Holdings that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

