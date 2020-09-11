Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased LDOS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that LDOS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $85.9, the dividend yield is 1.58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LDOS was $85.9, representing a -31.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $125.84 and a 26.32% increase over the 52 week low of $68.

LDOS is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) and Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP). LDOS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.23. Zacks Investment Research reports LDOS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 5.2%, compared to an industry average of -9.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LDOS Dividend History page.

