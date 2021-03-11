Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LDOS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that LDOS has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of LDOS was $94.47, representing a -16.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $113.75 and a 38.93% increase over the 52 week low of $68.

LDOS is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) and Infosys Limited (INFY). LDOS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.36. Zacks Investment Research reports LDOS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8.94%, compared to an industry average of 19%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LDOS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

