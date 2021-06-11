Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LDOS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that LDOS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $106.68, the dividend yield is 1.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LDOS was $106.68, representing a -6.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $113.75 and a 34.78% increase over the 52 week low of $79.15.

LDOS is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Accenture plc (ACN) and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM). LDOS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.98. Zacks Investment Research reports LDOS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 12.08%, compared to an industry average of 26.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LDOS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LDOS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LDOS as a top-10 holding:

VictoryShares Protect America ETF (LDOS)

Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (LDOS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RNLC with an increase of 18.21% over the last 100 days. SHLD has the highest percent weighting of LDOS at 4.05%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.