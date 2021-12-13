Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.36 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LDOS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.88% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $88.1, the dividend yield is 1.63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LDOS was $88.1, representing a -22.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $113.75 and a 0.74% increase over the 52 week low of $87.45.

LDOS is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Accenture plc (ACN) and SAP SE (SAP). LDOS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.4. Zacks Investment Research reports LDOS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 14.12%, compared to an industry average of 8.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ldos Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LDOS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LDOS as a top-10 holding:

Emles Federal Contractors ETF (FEDX)

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KOMP with an decrease of -5.21% over the last 100 days. FEDX has the highest percent weighting of LDOS at 4.46%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.