Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased LDOS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that LDOS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $104.82, the dividend yield is 1.3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LDOS was $104.82, representing a -16.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $125.84 and a 54.15% increase over the 52 week low of $68.

LDOS is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) and Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP). LDOS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.25. Zacks Investment Research reports LDOS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 11.93%, compared to an industry average of -1.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LDOS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LDOS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LDOS as a top-10 holding:

VictoryShares Protect America ETF (SHLD)

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CIBR with an increase of 14.95% over the last 100 days. SHLD has the highest percent weighting of LDOS at 3.97%.

