Leidos Holdings, Inc. Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

It's been a good week for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest first-quarter results, and the shares gained 4.6% to US$104. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$3.3b were what the analysts expected, Leidos Holdings surprised by delivering a (statutory) profit of US$1.42 per share, an impressive 24% above what was forecast. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:LDOS Earnings and Revenue Growth May 6th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Leidos Holdings' ten analysts is for revenues of US$13.9b in 2021, which would reflect a meaningful 9.2% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to rise 4.2% to US$5.27. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$13.9b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.17 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$116, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Leidos Holdings, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$125 and the most bearish at US$105 per share. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The period to the end of 2021 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 12% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 13% annual growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 7.1% per year. So although Leidos Holdings is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$116, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Leidos Holdings analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Leidos Holdings you should be aware of.

