Leidos Holdings, Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $284.00 million, or $2.12 per share. This compares with $229.00 million, or $1.66 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Leidos Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $318.00 million or $2.37 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.28 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.7% to $4.365 billion from $3.980 billion last year.

Leidos Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $284.00 Mln. vs. $229.00 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.12 vs. $1.66 last year. -Revenue: $4.365 Bln vs. $3.980 Bln last year.

FY25 Revenue Guidance $16.90 Bln - $17.30 Bln

FY25 EPS Guidance $10.35 - $10.75

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.