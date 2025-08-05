Leidos Holdings, Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $391 million, or $3.01 per share. This compares with $322 million, or $2.37 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Leidos Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $417 million or $3.21 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.65 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.9% to $4.253 billion from $4.132 billion last year.

Leidos Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $391 Mln. vs. $322 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.01 vs. $2.37 last year. -Revenue: $4.253 Bln vs. $4.132 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $11.15 - $11.45 Full year revenue guidance: $17.00 - $17.25 Bln

