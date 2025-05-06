Markets
Leidos Holdings, Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

May 06, 2025 — 06:15 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $363 million, or $2.77 per share. This compares with $284 million, or $2.07 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Leidos Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $389 million or $2.97 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.50 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.8% to $4.245 billion from $3.975 billion last year.

Leidos Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $363 Mln. vs. $284 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.77 vs. $2.07 last year. -Revenue: $4.245 Bln vs. $3.975 Bln last year.

For fiscal 2025, the company continues to expect revenue in the range of $16.90 billion - $17.30 billion, and adjusted EPS of $10.35 - $10.75. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $10.70 per share on revenue of $17.12 billion for the year.

