News & Insights

Technology
LDOS

Leidos Holdings In Deal With AWS To Accelerate Innovative Solutions

March 06, 2024 — 08:56 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Engineering company Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS), Wednesday announced the signing of Strategic Collaboration Agreement or SCA with Amazon Web Services or AWS to offer innovative solutions to their customers.

Under the agreement, Leidos would utilize AWS's cloud computing, automation, AI and enterprise data management services to boost innovation and efficiency.

The company stated that the collaboration would emphasize on multi-domain operations, along with hybrid architectures and managed service consumption models.

In the pre-market activity, Leidos is climbing 1.31 percent, to $130.99 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LDOS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.