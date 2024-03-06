Leidos Holdings In Deal With AWS To Accelerate Innovative Solutions

(RTTNews) - Engineering company Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS), Wednesday announced the signing of Strategic Collaboration Agreement or SCA with Amazon Web Services or AWS to offer innovative solutions to their customers.

Under the agreement, Leidos would utilize AWS's cloud computing, automation, AI and enterprise data management services to boost innovation and efficiency.

The company stated that the collaboration would emphasize on multi-domain operations, along with hybrid architectures and managed service consumption models.

In the pre-market activity, Leidos is climbing 1.31 percent, to $130.99 on the New York Stock Exchange.

