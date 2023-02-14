Markets
LDOS

Leidos Holdings Guides FY23 Adj. EPS Below Estimates - Update

February 14, 2023 — 06:17 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, science and technology company Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2023.

For fiscal 2023, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $6.40 to $6.80 per share on revenues between $14.7 billion and $15.1 billion.

On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $6.81 per share on revenues of $15.02 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

On Friday, the Leidos Board of Directors declared that Leidos will pay a cash dividend of $0.36 per share on March 31, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2023.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LDOS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.