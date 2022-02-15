Leidos Holdings Guides FY22 Below Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, science and technology company Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2022, below analysts' estimates.

For fiscal 2022, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $6.10 to $6.50 per share on revenues between $13.9 billion and $14.3 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $6.85 per share on revenues of $14.38 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

On Friday, the Leidos Board of Directors declared that Leidos will pay a cash dividend of $0.36 per share on March 31, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2022.

In addition, the Board authorized a stock repurchase program under which Leidos may repurchase up to 20 million shares of its common stock, which supersedes the prior February 2018 share repurchase authorization.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.