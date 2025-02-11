LEIDOS HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $LDOS Reports Quarterly Earnings

LEIDOS HOLDINGS ($LDOS) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported earnings of $2.37 per share, beating estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $4,365,000,000, beating estimates of $4,216,347,327 by $148,652,673.
LEIDOS HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity
LEIDOS HOLDINGS insiders have traded $LDOS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LDOS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SURYA N MOHAPATRA sold 2,748 shares for an estimated $535,784
- NOEL B GEER purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $322,260
- ROY E STEVENS (Sector President) sold 1,137 shares for an estimated $229,219
- ROBERT C JR KOVARIK sold 1,047 shares for an estimated $193,632
- GARY STEPHEN MAY sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $144,016
LEIDOS HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 409 institutional investors add shares of LEIDOS HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 366 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 2,378,945 shares (-88.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $342,710,816
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,168,267 shares (-99.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $190,427,521
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 734,071 shares (-64.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $119,653,573
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ removed 665,364 shares (-62.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $108,454,332
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 535,194 shares (+76.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $87,236,622
- FMR LLC added 522,764 shares (+27.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $85,210,532
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 405,256 shares (+13.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $66,056,728
LEIDOS HOLDINGS Government Contracts
We have seen $9,242,668,107 of award payments to $LDOS over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- NCI FY25 OPERATIONAL TASK ORDER: $716,928,166
- MDE FY24 FUNDING TASK ORDER - SUBJECT TO THE AVAILABILITY OF FUNDS.: $440,959,931
- ENTERPRISE ACTIVITIES FOR MHS GENESIS-STAGE 9: $343,178,210
- SCIENCE OPERATION AND MAINTENANCE SUPPORT FOR THE UNITED STATES ANTARCTIC PROGRAM: $276,855,974
- ITSSC TASK ORDER FOR SYSTEMS: $272,942,736
LEIDOS HOLDINGS Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $LDOS stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LDOS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GERALD E. CONNOLLY has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/05, 10/10.
