LEIDOS HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $LDOS Reports Quarterly Earnings

LEIDOS HOLDINGS ($LDOS) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported earnings of $2.37 per share, beating estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $4,365,000,000, beating estimates of $4,216,347,327 by $148,652,673.

LEIDOS HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

LEIDOS HOLDINGS insiders have traded $LDOS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LDOS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SURYA N MOHAPATRA sold 2,748 shares for an estimated $535,784

NOEL B GEER purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $322,260

ROY E STEVENS (Sector President) sold 1,137 shares for an estimated $229,219

ROBERT C JR KOVARIK sold 1,047 shares for an estimated $193,632

GARY STEPHEN MAY sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $144,016

LEIDOS HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 409 institutional investors add shares of LEIDOS HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 366 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LEIDOS HOLDINGS Government Contracts

We have seen $9,242,668,107 of award payments to $LDOS over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

LEIDOS HOLDINGS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LDOS stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LDOS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GERALD E. CONNOLLY has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/05, 10/10.

