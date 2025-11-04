Leidos Holdings Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates, Raises '25 View

Leidos Holdings, Inc.’s LDOS third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $3.05 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.61 by 16.9%. The bottom line also improved 4.1% from $2.93 registered in the prior-year quarter.



LDOS reported GAAP earnings of $2.82 per share, implying an improvement from the prior-year quarter’s level of $2.68.



The year-over-year upside in the bottom line can be attributed to revenue growth and higher operating income than the prior-year level.

LDOS’ Total Revenues

Total revenues of $4.47 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.27 billion by 4.8%. The top line also improved 6.7% year over year, driven by increased demand across all customer segments, especially Defense Systems, thanks to strong demand for innovative military products.

LDOS’ Backlog

The company recorded a total backlog of $47.66 billion, up from $45.51 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2025. Of this amount, $9.06 billion was funded.

Operational Statistics of LDOS

The cost of revenues increased 6.4% year over year to $3.65 billion.



LDOS reported an adjusted operating income of $535 million compared with $516 million in the year-ago quarter.



Interest expenses totaled $51 million, which increased from the year-ago figure of $46 million.

Leidos’ Segmental Performance

National Security and Digital: Net revenues in this segment improved 8% year over year to $2.02 billion. The increase can be attributed to recent contract awards, increased volumes on the Defense IT and Intelligence Community mission support program and a modest contribution from Kudu Dynamics.



Adjusted operating income improved to $191 million from the year-ago level of $187 million. Adjusted operating margin was 10%, which decreased from the prior-year figure.



Health & Civil: The segment recorded revenues of $1.30 billion, up 6.2% year over year.



Adjusted operating income totaled $328 million compared with $287 million in the year-ago quarter. The adjusted operating margin was 25.7%, which increased year over year.



Commercial & International: Revenues in this segment amounted to $571 million, down 1.2% year over year. This segment recorded an adjusted operating income of $38 million compared with $41 million in the year-ago quarter. The adjusted operating margin was 6.7%, down year over year.



Defense Systems: Revenues in this segment amounted to $582 million, up 11.5% year over year. This segment recorded an adjusted operating income of $37 million in line with the year-ago period. The adjusted operating margin was 6.4%, down year over year.

LDOS’ Financials

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $974 million as of Oct. 3, 2025, compared with $849 million as of Jan. 3, 2025.



As of Oct. 3, 2025, the long-term debt, net of the current portion, amounted to $4.63 billion compared with $4.05 billion as of Jan. 3, 2025.



Net cash flow from operating activities totaled $711 million at the end of the third quarter of 2025 compared with $647 million recorded a year ago.

LDOS’ 2025 Guidance

Leidos Holdings has raised its 2025 guidance. It currently expects to generate adjusted earnings in the range of $11.45-$11.75 per share, higher than its earlier projection of $10.15-$10.45. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $11.41 per share, which lies below the company’s new guidance.



LDOS still expects 2025 revenues to be in the band of $17.00-$17.25 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $17.15 billion, above the midpoint of the company’s newly guided range.



It still expects to generate cash flow from operating activities of approximately $1.65 billion.

LDOS’ Zacks Rank

Recent Defense Releases

Textron Inc. TXT reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.55 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.47 by 5.4%. The bottom line also rose 10.7% from $1.40 in the year-ago quarter.



The company reported total revenues of $3.6 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.71 billion by 2.8%. Moreover, revenues increased 4.9% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $3.43 billion.



RTX Corporation’s RTX third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $1.70 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42 by 19.7%. The bottom line also improved 17.2% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $1.45.



RTX’s third-quarter sales totaled $22.48 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $21.48 billion by 4.6%. The top line also surged a solid 11.9% from $20.09 billion recorded for the third quarter of 2024.



Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $7.67 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.49 by 18.2%. The bottom line also increased 9.6% from $7 registered in the prior-year quarter.



NOC’s total sales of $10.42 billion in the third quarter missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.72 billion by 2.8%. However, the top line rose 4.3% from $10 billion reported in the year-ago quarter.

