News & Insights

Markets
LDOS

Leidos Holdings Bags Multi-year Follow-on Contract Of $249 Mln

October 09, 2024 — 08:51 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS), an engineering company, announced on Wednesday that it has bagged a six-year follow-on Automated Installation Entry contract worth $249 million to enhance security at 92 additional Army and select Joint-Service installation access control points worldwide.

The single indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity award is intended to enable secure, frictionless pedestrian and vehicle throughput at military access control points.

Leidos develops its biometric systems, including those for AIE, to validate digital identities and to incorporate evolving cybersecurity protections.

The cloud deployment is designed to provide near real-time updates to authentication requirements in response to changing force protection conditions.

Automated Installation Entry is the Army's program of record to expedite access control for authorized personnel and vehicles, validating identification credentials against authoritative and law enforcement databases.

Leidos will work on site at Army and Joint-Service installations, with systems engineering and test activities primarily executed at their Edgewood, Maryland facility.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LDOS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.