Leidos Holdings: A 12.8% Better Bargain Than When Geer Bought

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on November 21, Leidos Holdings Inc's Director, Noel B. Geer, invested $322,260.60 into 2,000 shares of LDOS, for a cost per share of $161.13. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Wednesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (Symbol: LDOS) and achieve a cost basis 12.8% cheaper than Geer, with shares changing hands as low as $140.46 per share. It should be noted that Geer has collected $0.40/share in dividends since the time of their purchase, so they are currently down 12.6% on their purchase from a total return basis. Leidos Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LDOS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LDOS's low point in its 52 week range is $110.605 per share, with $202.8999 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $142.07. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which LDOS insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/21/2024 Noel B. Geer Director 2,000 $161.13 $322,260.60

The current annualized dividend paid by Leidos Holdings Inc is $1.6/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 12/16/2024. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for LDOS, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 1.1% annualized yield is likely to continue.

