News & Insights

Markets
LDOS

Leidos Gets $191 Mln Contract From U.S. Army

August 13, 2024 — 08:40 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) announced that it has been awarded a contract worth $191 million by the Army Contracting Command - Aberdeen Proving Ground. This contract aims to deliver integrated lifecycle software and management solutions supporting the U.S. Army Communications Electronics Command.

The contract spans a five-year performance period, with an option for a six-month extension.

The scope of work includes the provision of cyber-hardened software, systems engineering, technical services, and software integration.

Leidos will be responsible for supporting more than seven mission software systems, such as the Advanced Field Artillery Tactical Data System, Joint Automated Deep Operations Coordination System, and AN/TPQ-53 Multi-Mission Radar.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LDOS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.