Leidos Gets $1.5 Bln Worth Defense Task Order

The task order holds a ceiling value of approximately $1.5 billion if all options are exercised. It includes a one-year base period of performance with four additional one-year option periods. Work will be performed worldwide.

Leidos said will help utilize Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance capabilities to enhance technological innovation.

