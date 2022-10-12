Markets
Leidos Gets $1.5 Bln Worth Defense Task Order

(RTTNews) - Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) announced Wednesday that it secured a prime defense task order worth around $1.5 billion. The worldwide order includes a one-year base period of performance with four additional one-year option periods.

Leidos said will help utilize Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance capabilities to enhance technological innovation.

