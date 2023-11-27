Leidos Bags $32 Mln Contract From Marine Corps

(RTTNews) - Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS), a science and technology company, on Monday announced that it has secured a $32 million contract from the Marine Corps System Command or MARCORSYSCOM through the Consortium Management Group.

Under the terms of the defense radar contract, the company will develop four Medium Range Air Defense Radar or MRADR prototype systems within a two-year span.

Work will be based off expertise from previous sensor development programs and will be mainly performed in Huntsville, Alabama, with some labor conducted in Arlington, Virginia.

The delivery date is scheduled for 2025.

In pre-market activity, Leidos shares are trading at $106.56, down 0.19% on the New York Stock Exchange.

