News & Insights

Markets
LDOS

Leidos Bags $32 Mln Contract From Marine Corps

November 27, 2023 — 08:17 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS), a science and technology company, on Monday announced that it has secured a $32 million contract from the Marine Corps System Command or MARCORSYSCOM through the Consortium Management Group.

Under the terms of the defense radar contract, the company will develop four Medium Range Air Defense Radar or MRADR prototype systems within a two-year span.

Work will be based off expertise from previous sensor development programs and will be mainly performed in Huntsville, Alabama, with some labor conducted in Arlington, Virginia.

The delivery date is scheduled for 2025.

In pre-market activity, Leidos shares are trading at $106.56, down 0.19% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LDOS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.