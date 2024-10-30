Leidos awarded $93M contract to support Navy, Marine Corps weapons systems

Leidos (LDOS) announced a new contract to provide critical supply support for weapons systems that keep the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps forces mission-ready. The Technical Assistance for Repairables Processing contract was awarded by the Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center, supporting NAVSUP’s Weapon Systems Support. The contract has a base period of performance of one year with four one-year options and one six-month option.
