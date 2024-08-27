News & Insights

Markets
LDOS

Leidos Awarded $51 Mln Contract To Enhance Missile Warning Capabilities By Space Systems Command

August 27, 2024 — 08:28 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) announced Tuesday that it was recently awarded a Missile Warning/Missile Track Enhancement (MW/MT) contract by the Space Systems Command, Strategic Warning and Surveillance Systems Acquisition Delta.

Under the contract, Leidos will provide mission software and technology-enabled services to enhance missile warning capabilities for the Combatant Commanders Integrated Command and Control Systems (CCIC2S). The award has a base period of performance of 54 months.

Leidos will also provide Model Based Systems Engineering, Development/Security/Operations, software integration, and deployment.

These capabilities will assist Space Systems Command to process non-traditional data sources for integration into the CCIC2S enterprise. These improvements will also advance the fusion of weapons systems data to support enhanced accuracy of MW/MT systems.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LDOS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.