Leidos Awarded $51 Mln Contract To Enhance Missile Warning Capabilities By Space Systems Command

(RTTNews) - Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) announced Tuesday that it was recently awarded a Missile Warning/Missile Track Enhancement (MW/MT) contract by the Space Systems Command, Strategic Warning and Surveillance Systems Acquisition Delta.

Under the contract, Leidos will provide mission software and technology-enabled services to enhance missile warning capabilities for the Combatant Commanders Integrated Command and Control Systems (CCIC2S). The award has a base period of performance of 54 months.

Leidos will also provide Model Based Systems Engineering, Development/Security/Operations, software integration, and deployment.

These capabilities will assist Space Systems Command to process non-traditional data sources for integration into the CCIC2S enterprise. These improvements will also advance the fusion of weapons systems data to support enhanced accuracy of MW/MT systems.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.