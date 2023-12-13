News & Insights

Leidos Awarded $700 Mln New Prime Contract By National Security Agency

December 13, 2023 — 08:11 am EST

(RTTNews) - Leidos (LDOS) announced Wednesday it was recently awarded a new prime contract to provide prototype and technology development support to the National Security Agency (NSA). The single-award, indefinite-delivery-indefinite-quantity contract has a value of $700 million.

Leidos will provide subject matter expertise to develop and maintain technology, tools and techniques in support of the analyst community. This includes analytic tech­nique and prototype develop­ment, forecasting of emerging technology use and developing prototypes.

The company will also work to demonstrate critical features, qualify products or processes and characterize performance or product features early in the conceptual and demonstration phase. This aims to help reduce risks, cost and schedule impacts to the government.

This new contract continues Leidos' long-standing support for the NSA and the intelligence community.

