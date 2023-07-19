News & Insights

Markets
LDOS

Leidos Announces Prime Contract From ODNI

July 19, 2023 — 08:11 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Leidos (LDOS) said it was recently awarded a prime contract to provide intelligence, technical, financial and management services to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. The contract has a one-year base period of performance and six one-year options. The awarded value of the contract is $375 million. Through the contract, Leidos will provide analytic, intelligence management, and systems analysis support covering a wide range of regional and functional topics.

Leidos said it will work to maximize synergies and efficiencies for ODNI by aligning intelligence, technical, financial and management services with clear lines of contractor responsibility.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LDOS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.