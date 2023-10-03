News & Insights

Leidos Announces Follow-on Contract From NASA - Quick Facts

October 03, 2023 — 08:09 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Leidos (LDOS) has received a contract award from NASA extending production of the company's Laser Air Monitoring System for Artemis IV and V missions. The follow-on contract, worth $14.1 million, was awarded in August. The total contract value is $37.8 million.

Leidos noted that LAMS is the first air monitor for a human spacecraft to use this type of technology. Work on the contract will take place in Huntsville, Alabama. The company said testing is scheduled to take place at various NASA sites before delivery to Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

