Leidos And SAFE Partner To Enhance Security Screening Across Saudi Arabia

May 22, 2025 — 06:30 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Leidos (LDOS) Thursday announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Saudi Arabia's National Security Services Company - SAFE to collaborate on advanced security screening technology for airports and other entry points throughout the Kingdom.

The agreement, signed on May 13, outlines plans to modernize Saudi Arabia's screening infrastructure using Leidos' solutions alongside localized training and services.

The partnership aims to strengthen threat detection capabilities with enhanced technologies such as baggage and personnel scanners, explosive detection systems, and rapid cargo and vehicle screening.

Michael Van Gelder, Leidos' senior vice president, expressed appreciation for the Kingdom's trust and noted the significance of delivering critical technologies to key transit points in collaboration with SAFE.

The signing took place during the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum, which coincided with a visit from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Thursday, LDOS closed at $158.30, down 0.40%, and is currently trading at $158.24 in after-hours, a further 0.04% decline on the NYSE.

