Lehman Kenneth R Discloses Position in SMBK / SmartFinancial

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.64% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for SmartFinancial is $33.32. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 22.64% from its latest reported closing price of $27.17.

The projected annual revenue for SmartFinancial is $191MM, an increase of 18.43%. The projected annual EPS is $3.05, an increase of 18.49%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 243 funds or institutions reporting positions in SmartFinancial. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMBK is 0.10%, an increase of 2.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.21% to 8,401K shares. The put/call ratio of SMBK is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Banc Funds Co holds 679K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Private Capital Management holds 546K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 602K shares, representing a decrease of 10.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMBK by 12.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 401K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 306K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 323K shares, representing a decrease of 5.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMBK by 5.11% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 267K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 265K shares, representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMBK by 6.54% over the last quarter.

SmartFinancial Declares $0.08 Dividend

On January 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on February 27, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

At the current share price of $27.17 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.18%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.10%, the lowest has been 0.84%, and the highest has been 1.67%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.18 (n=152).

The current dividend yield is 0.42 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.60%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

SmartFinancial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SmartFinancial, Inc., based in Knoxville, Tennessee, is the publicly-traded bank holding company for SmartBank. SmartBank is a full-service commercial bank founded in 2007 with 35 branches spanning East and Middle Tennessee, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. Recruiting the best people, delivering exceptional client service, strategic branching, and a disciplined approach to lending have all contributed to the company's success.

