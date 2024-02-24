Legrand SA - Depositary Receipt () (LGRDY) Price Target Increased by 5.25% to 23.58

The average one-year price target for Legrand SA - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:LGRDY) has been revised to 23.58 / share. This is an increase of 5.25% from the prior estimate of 22.40 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.26 to a high of 43.18 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.80% from the latest reported closing price of 19.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 408 funds or institutions reporting positions in Legrand SA - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LGRDY is 0.41%, an increase of 0.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.59% to 52,474K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 5,616K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,839K shares, representing a decrease of 3.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LGRDY by 3.00% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,489K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,564K shares, representing a decrease of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LGRDY by 6.22% over the last quarter.

FIGSX - Fidelity Series International Growth Fund holds 2,421K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,299K shares, representing an increase of 5.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LGRDY by 1.41% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,063K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,112K shares, representing a decrease of 2.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LGRDY by 5.48% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 2,026K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

