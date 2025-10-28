Legrand SA - Depositary Receipt (LGRDY) Price Target Increased by 20.95% to 28.61

The average one-year price target for Legrand SA - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:LGRDY) has been revised to $28.61 / share. This is an increase of 20.95% from the prior estimate of $23.65 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -$44.04 to a high of $58.27 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.19% from the latest reported closing price of $21.16 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Legrand SA - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LGRDY is 0.08%, an increase of 58.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 61.45% to 112K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rhumbline Advisers holds 35K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares , representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LGRDY by 13.82% over the last quarter.

NMVLX - Nuance Mid Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 17K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 131K shares , representing a decrease of 656.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LGRDY by 80.76% over the last quarter.

Jnl Series Trust - Jnl Multi-manager Mid Cap Fund holds 14K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares , representing a decrease of 105.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LGRDY by 41.58% over the last quarter.

TRFM - AAM Transformers ETF holds 12K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares , representing an increase of 51.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LGRDY by 71.92% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 10K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares , representing an increase of 11.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LGRDY by 22.06% over the last quarter.

